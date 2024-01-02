American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

