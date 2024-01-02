American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

