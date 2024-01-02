American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) vs. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Head-To-Head Review

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Free Report) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

80.6% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Water Service Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A California Water Service Group 5.29% 3.04% 1.05%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A California Water Service Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

California Water Service Group has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Water Service Group $781.06 million 3.83 $96.01 million $0.72 72.04

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

California Water Service Group beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

