Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 197,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Amphenol stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

