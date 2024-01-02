Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

