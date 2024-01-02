Analysts Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) PT at $21.88

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $27,552,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.