Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $109.76

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.76.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

