Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $143.50

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $93.60 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

