Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $37.97

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.97.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

