Analyzing Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential downside of 32.41%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.42 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 40.11

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Almaden Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

