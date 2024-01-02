Analyzing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rakuten Group and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $9.89, suggesting a potential upside of 197.81%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.16 Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.62 -$291.13 million ($0.83) -4.00

This table compares Rakuten Group and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rakuten Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rakuten Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -14.16% -13.84% -10.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.