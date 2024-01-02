Analyzing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEALSQ and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.41 $5.77 million N/A N/A Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.08 $127.61 million $0.85 18.28

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73

This is a summary of current recommendations for SEALSQ and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 74.60%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SEALSQ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

