Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 1.08 -$572.84 million N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$277.42 million ($4.89) -7.46

SpringWorks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -852.82% N/A -106.85% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -63.82% -55.85%

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

