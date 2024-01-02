Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

