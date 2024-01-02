AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 387,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.