Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) and Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcosa and Eiffage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eiffage 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arcosa presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Eiffage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 12.88% 6.04% 3.97% Eiffage N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Arcosa and Eiffage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arcosa pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Eiffage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.24 billion 1.80 $245.80 million $5.88 14.05 Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 36.06

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Eiffage. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcosa beats Eiffage on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments. The Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services. The Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. The Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was founded in 1844 and is based in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

