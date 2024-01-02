Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Raymond James began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,413 shares of company stock worth $2,108,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

