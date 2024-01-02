Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

ARIS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

