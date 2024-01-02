Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

