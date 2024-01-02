Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 46,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUR stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

