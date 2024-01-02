Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTX opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $1,296.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($26.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($264.00) by $237.60. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -95.24 EPS for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

