Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.