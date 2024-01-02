Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:AWX opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.79.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
