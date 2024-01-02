Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

