Axie Infinity Trading 6% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.42 or 0.00020682 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $82.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,558.30 or 1.00048365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010146 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00199106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00019194 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,762,629 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.36056215 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 396 active market(s) with $69,505,653.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.