Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -248.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

