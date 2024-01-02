Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axonics

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -248.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

