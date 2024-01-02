AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,527,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 556,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 208,401 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.