AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.49.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT
AXT Stock Performance
Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.57.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.