AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

