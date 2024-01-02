B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.5 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

