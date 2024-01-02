B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
RILYK opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.