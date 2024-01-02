Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in December

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

