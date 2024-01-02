Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 11,736 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

