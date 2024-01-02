Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $462.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.12 and its 200 day moving average is $436.39. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

