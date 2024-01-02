Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $399.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

