Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

