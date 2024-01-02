Balboa Wealth Partners Has $285,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Welltower by 132,462.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

