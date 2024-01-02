Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

