Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $365,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Down 2.0 %
Realty Income stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.