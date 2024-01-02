Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $229,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NOW opened at $706.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

