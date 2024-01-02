Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $462.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

