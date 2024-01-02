Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
