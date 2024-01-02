Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $529,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $227,711. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 283.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.