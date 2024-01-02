Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

