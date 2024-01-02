Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BKSC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.