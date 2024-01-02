Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

