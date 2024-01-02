BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day moving average is $188.96. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.