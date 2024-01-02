Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
About Benchmark Bankshares
