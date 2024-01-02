Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
