Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

