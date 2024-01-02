Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $5.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Big Lots

Big Lots Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.