Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Biloxi Marsh Lands’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

Shares of BLMC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

