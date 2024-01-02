Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 649,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.