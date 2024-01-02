Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bisichi Price Performance
Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £13.94 million, a PE ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.63.
Bisichi Company Profile
